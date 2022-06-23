Here are new regulations Dallas event promoters must follow - and the penalty if they don't

Councilmembers passed the new ordinance in the wake of recent mass shootings, requiring safety plans for Dallas promoters.

DALLAS — Dallas city councilmembers have passed a new ordinance issuing regulations to event promoters and venue owners in the city in the wake of high-profile shootings this year.

New regulations passed include requiring commercial promoters to register with the city's commercial promoter registration program, pay a $175 registration fee and meet safety plan requirements for commercial promoters.

Penalties for violating any of the new regulations would be between $500 and $2,000, the ordinance states.

The ordinance also requires promoters and venue owners to have safety plans in the case an event such as a mass shooting might occur.

"[C]ity council desires to safeguard residents, visitors, and employees at promoted events by ensuring all commercial promoters develop, maintain, and comply with safety plans, which address crowd management, crowd control, and security to reduce violent crime and harm to persons and property," the ordinance reads.

A "promoted event" as defined by the ordinance would mean any indoor commercial event open to the public, or an outdoor event with an anticipated occupancy of more than 100 people which is open to the public. Such events which would fall under this would include dance shows, concerts and theatrical performances.

Safety plans are required to include information such as the maximum occupancy of the venue space, the expected total attendance and maximum expected attendance at any given time, a crowd management plan, a security management plan and first-aid and medical information including the accident/incident report procedures at the venue.

Any promoter with two or more citations for violating the new ordinance may have their promoter registration suspended, the ordinance states.

Promoters who hold an event without registering with the city, or without an approved safety plan, or in violation of an approved safety plan, may be punishable by $2,000 per violation.

Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia and other city officials began pushing for more stringent regulations after two mass shootings in Dallas this spring.

In March, 10 people were injured in a shooting at an event venue called The Space on Botham Jean Boulevard, south of downtown Dallas.

In April, two people were killed and 16 others injured in a shooting at a concert and trail ride in southern Dallas.

The event was held on the outskirts of town, and the promoter didn't have a permit; although they did have some security, including the six off-duty Dallas police officers and a sergeant.