24-year-old Dallas concert shooting victim was left nearly paralyzed

DALLAS — It’s been nearly one month since the Dallas concert shooting, and police are still actively looking for the suspect.

There were 16 people shot, and one man died. One of the victims was shot in the hip -- and was nearly paralyzed.

“Not knowing what would happen next,” said Randy Davis, who was shot.

It’s hard to get the words out for the 24-year-old.

“My breath wasn’t there. I couldn’t talk…. breath taking,” said Davis.

At 24 years old, Davis’ life changed forever, and he’s now using a walker to get around.

He was shot at the Dallas trail rides on Cleveland Road a month ago during a massive concert.

“It curved it. It went up, and through…,” said Davis, as a bullet is now lodged in his spine.

“It hit my hip, it ruptured, it’s in my leg, and it curved around, and fractured five vertebrates in my spine,” said Davis.

It nearly paralyzing the father.

“As far as the bullet, it’s too close, it’s in my spine. They can’t perform surgery to get it out,” said Davis.

“It’s permanent, there is no feeling in my leg,” said Davis.

Now, he gets around with a walker, and the pain he's feeling is excruciating.

“I keep thinking about. The pain keeps me up,” said Davis.

The only thing Davis was thinking about is the good times with his son, Kyceon.

The 3-year-old is now at dad’s side, helping him.

“Not being able to spend time with him, like I really want to, play around,” said Davis.

And, his dreams of being a mechanic have been shattered.

“I was getting ready to enroll into mechanic school. But with a lot of bending, everything is on stop right now,” said Davis.

His mother, Tamisha Speace, is now also by his side, and she's feeling heartbroken.

“It’s something that you dread, as a mother to get a call about anything happening to your children,” said Speace.

They’re hoping someone will come forward with any information, because the 16 victims want justice.

“It’s a lot of trauma. There are times I question my own strength,” said Davis.

Dallas police are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.