Dallas concert shooting victim’s attorney files a $1M lawsuit against promoter and entertainers

“I’m really torn up right now,” Moneica Anderson said, whose daughter was shot in the head.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Tonight, Dallas police and Dallas trail ride representatives will be meeting to talk about what they could’ve done differently, after the shooting three weeks ago.

One man died and 16 people were shot.

Now, another victim has filed a lawsuit.

Her family waits by her hospital bedside, and are taking it day by day.

“I’m really torn up right now,” Moneica Anderson said, whose daughter was shot in the head.

Anderson’s daughter, Jazmin, was at the Second Annual Epic Easter bike out, and field party in Southern Dallas.

She was standing next to Kealon Gilmore, who died in the shooting.

“My baby got shot in the head,” said Anderson.

A neurosurgeon told Jazmin's mom the bullet split apart, and Jazmin will have bullet fragments in her brain for the rest of her life.

We just went through a 16page lawsuit involving the Dallas Trail Ride.



Jazmin Anderson was shot in the head. Her attorney is suing for $1-million.



The 22y/o has bullet fragments stuck in her head. Neurosurgeon: she will have cognitive issues for the rest of her life.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/XsrtlKI1tO — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 20, 2022

Now, her attorney, Chris Mazzola, filed a $1 million lawsuit against the promoters, entertainers, the entertainment venues and the property owner.

“You should be held responsible for the lives that you affected. We’re going to make sure we do everything possible,” said Mazzola.

According to the lawsuit, the 22-year-old has irreversible brain damage, and her attorney claims she couldn’t get to the hospital fast enough because there were so many people at the trail ride.

“The road was so blocked, congested, that there is really one road in, and one road out,” said Mazzola.

The lawsuit claims the people involved not only didn’t have a permit for the event, but didn’t have enough safety equipment or security personnel.

“Reckless, irresponsible, selfish,” said Mazzola.

Wednesday evening, the Dallas City Attorney's Office also filed a lawsuit against the event property owner, St. John Missionary Baptist Church Inc., and the promoter for violations against the city code.

Jazmin's mom is desperately asking the public to come forward with any information concerning the shooting.

“This is real,” Anderson said. "If anybody knows something, please say something. They need to be brought to justice."