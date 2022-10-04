Dallas concert shooting victim worked at the US Post Office and helped transform the workplace culture, family says

On Sunday, at least 300 people showed up at a vigil to say their goodbyes to 26-year-old Kealon Gilmore.

DALLAS — The family of the 26-year-old who was killed in a shooting at a concert in southern Dallas is wanting answers.

A total of 17 people were shot last weekend. On Sunday, at least 300 people showed up for a vigil and a balloon release in honor of the young man who died.

“Through the storm, through the night. Take my hand, and lead me home…” The songs at the vigil were about love and prayer.

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Kealon Gilmore.

“I lost my son. A good kid. A good kid,” said Shalonda Gilmore, the victim’s mother.

(1/1) Kealon Gilmore worked at the post office, where he was trying to change the work place culture.



Last weekend, he was killed at the Dallas Trail Ride shooting (16others shot).



Late this afternoon, a special balloon release in his honor ❤️.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/CBBFKh4ml2 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 11, 2022

Kealon’s mother stood with her sons by her side, grieving the loss of her oldest son who was shot and killed.

“You can look up his background, anything. You will find nothing on him,” said Shalonda Gilmore.

Kealon and 16 others were shot during the second-annual "Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party" in southern Dallas.

“He’s not the type to go to those type of events. He went to go hang with his brother,” said Gilmore.

Kealon’s co-workers from the U.S. Post Office said he always had an infectious positive mindset when working.

“To get a report that we got from the post office, it was so moving. It tore us up. He helped transform the culture,” said Kelvin Gilmore, the victim’s father.

(2/2) A special plea from Dad.



He’s asking the community to do the right thing, & come forward with any information.



All of the families involved want closure.



Anonymous tip line @DallasPD : 214-373-8477@wfaa pic.twitter.com/5uM6a8bKVy — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 11, 2022

As loved ones released balloons in Kealon’s honor, his father is begging the community for help.

“Help us get this resolved. Think about the others as well. They just not only changed our life, but changed the lives of the other people as well,” said Kelvin Gilmore.

“My God watches over me,” were the verses of the closing prayer.

One woman remains in the hospital after she was shot in the head at the concert.

Her father told WFAA last week his daughter just had surgery and that doctors told him she will have cognitive issues for the rest of her life.

Dallas police detectives are asking the public to call 214-373-8477 with any information. You can remain anonymous.