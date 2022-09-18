Pedestrian dies after crash with SUV, Dallas police say

According to police, the victim was using a crosswalk while the "no crossing" light was on. The driver stayed at the scene.

DALLAS — Police are working to identify a pedestrian that died after being hit by an SUV on Saturday night.

According to a police sergeant, this happened at around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Illinois Avenue.

The sergeant said a man was walking on Illinois and used a crosswalk while the "no crossing" light was on. Another man was driving westbound on the avenue when he struck the victim in the middle of the roadway.

The driver stopped immediately and stayed at the scene, police said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

This story will be updated when more information is available.