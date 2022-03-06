15-year-old killed in shooting at Dallas park, police say

Officers responded to a fight at a park and found blood and evidence of a shooting, police said.

DALLAS — Two people were shot, and a 15-year-old died, after a shooting in southern Dallas early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a fight Derek L. Geter Park, at 2322 Scotland Drive, near East Ledbetter Drive and Sunnyvale Street.

When they arrived, the park was empty, but they found blood and other evidence of a shooting, police said.

A hospital later notified police of two shooting victims who had arrived in private vehicles.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old, died. The other victim's age and condition was not available early Friday.

Police did not have more information about how the shooting happened. No arrests have been made.