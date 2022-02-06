'The people are tired': Dallas group hosts march against gun violence, peace rally

Five anti-gun marches will take place at the same time in neighborhoods across Dallas on June 4. The events will end with a 1 p.m. peace rally at city hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A group of community organizers in Dallas is planning an event they call the Citywide March Against Gun Violence for Saturday, June 4.

The group said the planned march and rally is in response to increasing senseless violence and shootings across the city.

“Too many of our children are dying out here and being murdered,” said Big Milk of Original Good Apparel.

Members and supporters of Original Good Apparel are taking initiative to organize Saturday’s march and rally. The men said they call themselves OGs because they know the city’s streets, how they operate and how problems can fester.

“I just lost one of my friends just about a couple of weeks ago, to the violence,” explained Mitchell Kennedy.

“The people are tired. Somebody needs to stand in the gap here between the people and the shooters. This is what this march is for. This is not for the police. This is not for the politicians,” Big Milk added.

The march will take place at five locations across Dallas at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Groups will be meeting at the following locations:

Ledbetter and Bonnieview (Oak Cliff)

Hampton and Singleton (West Dallas)

Second and Metropolitan (South Dallas)

Forest and Audelia (North Dallas)

Bruton and St. Augustine (Pleasant Grove)

The Citywide March Against Gun Violence will be followed by a peace rally at Dallas City Hall Plaza at 1 p.m.

The organizers are especially trying to reach teens.

“It’s scary. You know, to see some of the anger that these young men have pinned inside of them, you know, and to know that they think their only outlet is taking it out on another brother. Or killing another person. You know, it’s just heartbreaking man. It’s so much more that we could do with this energy,” explained Delaneious Calhoun.

The organizers are urging neighbors across the city to join the march. They’re inviting residents and businesses with resources to also show up to Saturday’s rally.

“We’re trying to make Dallas one of the safest cities in America. How about that? Let’s make that cool,” Big Milk added.