Proposed street racing ordinance could punish spectators in Dallas

A proposed ordinance to crack down on illegal street racing and stunt shows now focuses on the spectators who make the events thrive.

DALLAS — Dallas City Council members have taken the first step toward putting in place an ordinance that could target spectators of illegal street racing and stunt shows.

Street racing is a citywide problem. Investigators say the issue has become a challenge to handle, with events attracting more people to Dallas from across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and other major cities.

Just this past weekend, officers received 114 emergency calls for racing, made 233 traffic stops, issued 500 citations, arrested 12 people and seized five guns.

”They are plowing down streets at ridiculous rates," said council member Cara Mendelsohn.

On Monday, the city's public safety committee was presented a proposed street racing ordinance. The draft ordinance contains language that could make it an offense to be a spectator at street racing and reckless driving events.

”We must stop this before we end up with more people being killed," said council member Carolyn King Arnold.

Dallas’ proposed spectator ordinance is modeled after other cities that have been cracking down on street racing problems. Property owners who allow the shows could also be cited. The punishments could include fines up to $500.

Locations across North Dallas are becoming hot spots for street racing and stunt events.

Witnesses say they have called police while being stuck in the chaos in Preston Hollow near Inwood Road and Royal Lane. Participants have also shut down traffic on LBJ Freeway near Marsh Lane and Midway Road to perform donuts and burnouts.

”I think that we are dealing with some pretty sophisticated people that are trying to stay ahead of us," said council member David Blewett of the racing issue.

The proposed street racing ordinance could also give the City of Dallas authority to label cars involved in these events as nuisance vehicles.

Vehicles could be impounded or sold at public auction if the ordinance is approved.

”We are finally saying in Dallas that you are not going to have those street races here in the city or you’ll lose your vehicle," said Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam McGough.

The full City Council could vote on the spectator ordinance at its next meeting. Some city leaders and police hope enforcement could begin before July 1.

Street racing was one of several hot topics discussed during Monday's committee meeting.

Dallas police Chief Reneé Hall also gave an update on crime rates in the City of Dallas. She said there have been increases in robberies, aggravated assaults and homicides.

The data shows aggravated assaults are a continuous problem. Hall mentioned there has been an overall 5% reduction in violent crime across all patrol divisions since January.

“We have a lot more work to do,” the police chief said.