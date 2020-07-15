Dallas police searching for missing man

Police say Michael Wayne Allen was last seen on foot in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey basketball shorts and black flip-flops

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a man last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Michael Wayne Allen was last seen on foot in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey basketball shorts and black flip-flops.

Police describe Allen, 33, as a Black man who stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Allen has black hair and brown eyes and police say he may be a danger to himself and others.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.