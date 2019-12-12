Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for 72-year-old Judy Dooley.

Dooley was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. while wearing brown pajamas in a gray 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe. This was on the 12000 block of Timberlake Court in North Dallas.

The car has Texas license plate BS07053.

Dooley is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has red hair with green eyes.

She may be confused or in need of help, Dallas police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.

