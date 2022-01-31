'You may not see us, but we're out here,' Dallas PD says following major Hamilton Park drug bust

Last week, 21 people were arrested and over 200 pounds of drugs were seized as part of a joint operation between federal and local police.

DALLAS, Texas — On the heels of a significant drug bust masterminded by both federal and local police, members of the Dallas Police Department reassured residents of the city's historic Hamilton Park neighborhood Monday that their presence would continue to be felt in the tight-knit community.

The department held a debriefing event in the Hamilton Park United Methodist Church's parking lot, allowing citizens to ask questions about the drug bust that netted 21 arrests, 37 guns, an estimated $420k in assets and over 200 pounds of drugs.

The arrests resulted from a 15-month investigation into an alleged Dallas street gang that "dedicated itself to drug violence and senseless intimidation" in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, said Eduardo A. Chavez, the special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Agency office in Dallas.

Hamilton Park sits on the southeast side of Interstate 635 and U.S. 75. The neighborhood was formed in the 1950s for Black families, who faced housing discrimination across the city, including the bombings of their homes in South Dallas.

"The Hamilton Park area in Dallas was once described to me as a forgotten neighborhood," Chavez said. "That stops now. These street corners will be clean. We back the community in Hamilton Park. Hamilton Park is forgotten no more."

The operation came as a surprise to many in the neighborhood. Some told WFAA, at first take, the news seemed like a mark on the neighborhood's name.

But during Monday night's event, members of Dallas PD and the city were praised by residents who want more policing in their area.

"It's a long time overdue," Rudolph Favors said. "This is something that should have been happening three to five years ago. This should have never happened."

Favors said he had been living in Hamilton Park since 1956.

"We moved out here in the '50s. I was six years old," Favors said. "The majority of people who live here now aren't homeowners anymore. They're renters or here for a short period of time."

"I just want the neighborhood to clean up. I get tired of gunfire, the squealing of tires, and the loud music. I'm tired of the crime."

Last week when the bust was announced, Chavez told reporters that residents have been prey for the gang that has been running the area.

"Residents openly discussed their hesitancy of reporting crimes in fear of retaliation, and at one point they were 11 times more likely to be the victim of a crime compared to other Dallas residents," Chavez said.

"This gang was highly organized and they were feeding our street corners."

Residents reminded Dallas PD during a Q&A to not forget about Hamilton Park after this bust -- that crime has been an issue for some time with no solution.

In areas where the alleged gang operated, 71 violent crimes have been reported since 2019, Dallas Assistant Police Chief Michael Igo said at the news conference. Of those crimes, 31 were for aggravated assault, 15 for robbery and four for murder.

Hamilton Park was most notably struck by violence last summer, when three people were fatally shot and three others were wounded during a July 4 celebration.

Four teenagers - one 17-year-old and three 19-year-olds - were arrested in the shooting and charged with capital murder.

Authorities last week did not say how, or if, their investigation was tied to the July 4 shooting.

In response to the comment, Sgt. Leroy Quigg responded by saying, "You may not always see us, but we're out here."

The operation used a number of undercover agents.

Who was arrested?

Here is the complete list of suspects arrested Tuesday, including their charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

• Randall Hoskins, aka “Rambo,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Demetric Watson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Rosie Bush, aka “Shanta,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Kemerra Gilbert, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Jerome Brown, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Jimmy Reedy, aka “UM-8033,” charged with unlawful use of a communication facility

• Quientin Titus, aka “QT” or “Quick Trip,” charged with maintaining a drug-involved premise and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Devonte Thursby, aka “Wook,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility

• Jerome Miller, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Brian Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

• Staecey Logan, charged with two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility

• Kimmy Blanton (fugitive), charged with unlawful use of a communication facility

• Tamara Cashaw, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of a communication facility

• Damone Dixon, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Michael Gipson, aka “Grip,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Bridney Fannin, charged with unlawful use of a communication facility

• Reginald Lamar Denson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Jahmear Chance Jackson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Addison Cole, aka “Addy” or “Scat Back,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

• Sergei Gharpetian, charged with conspiracy to launder money