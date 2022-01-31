School employee carjacked outside of Burleson elementary, police say

Shad Allen King, 36, of Austin was arrested in the incident and taken to the Mansfield jail, according to a police news release.

BURLESON, Texas — A school employee was carjacked outside of an elementary in Burleson on Monday morning, and the suspect was arrested after a short chase, police said.

Shad Allen King, 36, of Austin, was arrested and taken to the Mansfield jail, according to a police news release.

Police said the incident started about 7:15 a.m. outside of North Joshua Elementary School in the 100 block of South Ranchway Drive, off Wilshire Boulevard.

The suspect approached a school staff member and "successfully took the staff member's vehicle and fled the scene," the news release said. No injuries were reported, and police did not say if the suspect was armed.

Burleson police then saw the stolen vehicle at Wilshire Boulevard and Elk Drive and tried to pull it over. The suspect drove away, however, and a chase began.

Officers from Burleson, Alvarado and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office helped in the chase, which ended when the suspect pulled into a driveaway in the 4600 block of Renfro Street in Alvarado.

The suspect then tried to run but was captured by deputies with the sheriff's office.

Police said they believed the carjacking was an isolated incident and that King was not targeting the school. Police reported that Burleson dispatch received a 911 call earlier that morning, about 7 a.m., that a delivery driver was confronted by a man trying to get a vehicle. That happened in the 2600 block of Wilshire Boulevard, blocks from North Joshua Elementary.