Road rage leads to shooting and chase in Oak Lawn, as suspect gets away, police say

The incident started Sunday in the 3100 block of Wycliff Avenue, near Cedar Springs Road.

DALLAS — One person was shot in an apparent road rage incident in Oak Lawn on Sunday afternoon and the suspect got away from authorities after a chase, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but their condition was unknown.

The incident started Sunday in the 3100 block of Wycliff Avenue, near Cedar Springs Road.

Witnesses told police that the suspect and the driver of the victim's vehicle were involved in some kind of road rage incident, according to a police news release.

Their two vehicles came to a stop on Wycliff Avenue, and the suspect and victim got out and started to argue. Police said the suspect "attempted to strike the victim with a closed fist and got upset because he missed."

Their argument continued. When the suspect walked to his vehicle, the victim walked behind him, police said.

The suspect then got into his vehicle and shot the victim one time, witnesses reported.

The suspect drove away, and witnesses flagged down a state trooper, who began to chase the suspect, police said.

At some point, the suspect left his vehicle and began to run away. The trooper lost the suspect, who remained at large on Monday.