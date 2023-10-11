Dallas police officer fired after being arrested for domestic violence, officials say

The arrest stemmed from "an off-duty domestic incident," police said.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer arrested in November 2022 for an off-duty domestic violence charge has been fired, officials told WFAA on Tuesday.

Officer Javier Granados was terminated for "escalating a disturbance which resulted in a police response, and engaging in adverse conduct when he was arrested for Assault Bodily Injury – Family Violence," department officials said.

In November 2022, WFAA reported Granados' arrest, which police said stemmed from "an off-duty domestic incident." No other details were released.

Granados had been a Dallas officer since September 2019 and worked in the Southeast Police Division.

Granados was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Dallas police told WFAA about Granados' termination on July 11, 2023.