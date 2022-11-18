x
Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say

Credit: WFAA
Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a family-violence assault charge this week, officials announced Friday.

Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday. He faces a charge of assault (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.

Granados has been a Dallas officer since September 2019. He works in the Southeast Police Division, officials said.

Granados was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

