Suspect arrested, faces several charges in deadly police chief that killed Grand Prairie officer

Colbie Hoffman, 22, has been charged with evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A suspect wanted in connection to a police chase that ended in a Grand Prairie police officer’s death has been taken into custody, the department announced Thursday.

The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman has been charged with evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence.

Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officer Brandon Paul Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd Street and Pioneer Parkway, when he spotted a vehicle with a fake paper tag. Tsai tried to perform a traffic stop when the suspect fled.

During the pursuit that followed, Tsai reportedly lost control of his squad car, rear-ended another and hit a light pole. The 32-year-old officer was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public," GPPD said of Tsai.

During a press conference held Thursday, Police Chief Daniel Scesney said his department was also upset to be in this position.

“The fact that we can have so many fictitious tags that have saturated our community,” is frustrating, said Scesney.

Scesney said when Hoffman was arrested, he provided officers with a detailed confession – but those details have not been released.

Hoffman is facing a 2nd and 3rd-degree felonies for this crime. He was also booked on eight additional warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, Desoto and Grand Prairie that were outstanding prior to the deadly police chase.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case and will determine if additional charges will be added.

The vehicle Hoffman used in the chase has been recovered and processed for more evidence, GPPD said.