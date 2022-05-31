x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge, officials say

The officer has been with the department since February 2018.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend on suspicion on driving while intoxicated.

Dallas police said senior corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by the McKinney Police Department on Monday and was taken to the Collin County Jail.

Police did not say where the arrest happened or release more details about the incident.

Jamieson has been with Dallas police since February 2018 and is assigned to the Tactical Operations Division, according to the department. Police said Jamieson has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs administrative investigation is conducted.

More Dallas headlines:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NFL player, TCU alum Jeff Gladney killed in Dallas car crash