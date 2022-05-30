Two killed in overturned vehicle by freeway near Downtown Dallas, says sheriff's department

According to the county sheriff's department, the overturned vehicle was speeding at first and lost control after clipping another driver.

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working to identify two people that died in a car crash early Monday morning near downtown.

Deputies were sent to the crash at about 2:30 a.m. A detective said it happened in the westbound service lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway at Allen Street.

According to Detective Raul Reyna, it's believed that the victims were speeding in their vehicle and clipped another vehicle from behind. The speeding vehicle allegedly lost control and struck the pier beam of the freeway and caught fire.

Detective Reyna says there were two other people in the second vehicle and they weren't hurt.

He also confirmed with WFAA that the two people that died were a male and a female. The Medical Examiner is working on identifying them.

The sheriff's office will then reach out to the victims' loved ones before releasing their names to the public.