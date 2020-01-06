Dallas police asking for public's help in search for critically missing 50-year-old

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Dallas police are reaching out to the public for help in the search for Gary Wayne Lacik, 50, who was last seen on Saturday around 3 p.m.

He was walking on the 7700 block of Los Alamitos Drive at the time, police said, wearing blue jeans, a purple T-shirt and red Converse shoes.

He may be disoriented and need help, according to police.

Lacik is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

