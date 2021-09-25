Dallas police ask for public's help in searching for critical missing 76-year-old woman

Police say Miriam Restrepo was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 in the 5500 block of Worth Street.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman who has not been seen for a day.

Restrepo is described as a Latin woman who stands at 5’1” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt, dark blue pants, and dark blue/green shoes with no laces.

Police are concerned over Restrepo’s whereabouts because she may be confused and in need of help.