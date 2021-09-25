Dallas police ask for public's help in searching for critical missing 76-year-old woman

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman who has not been seen for a day.
Police say Miriam Restrepo was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 in the 5500 block of Worth Street.
Restrepo is described as a Latin woman who stands at 5’1” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt, dark blue pants, and dark blue/green shoes with no laces.
Police are concerned over Restrepo’s whereabouts because she may be confused and in need of help.
If you see Restrepo, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268 or 911.