DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a man Thursday night outside the American Airlines Center.

Dallas police working the rally were made aware of an armed man wearing body armor around 6:30 p.m. Police discovered he had a license to carry the weapon. The man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

There were no reported injuries in this incident, police said.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: