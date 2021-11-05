Dallas officer of 32 years dies of COVID-19 complications, police say

Dallas police say officer Scott Harn died on Nov. 2.

DALLAS — An officer who had been with the Dallas Police Department for 32 years has died of COVID-19 complications, officials said Friday.

Police said officer Scott Harn died on Nov. 2. He was assigned to the department's open records unit.

A funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 and will be livestreamed on the Dallas Police Department's Facebook page starting at 2 p.m.

Harn is the latest in recent COVID-19 deaths among emergency responders and law enforcement throughout North Texas.

Another Dallas officer, senior corporal Arnulfo Pargas, died recently in September after a months-long battle with COVID-19. He had been with the department for two decades.

The Haltom City Police Department announced the death of one of its officers, Kris Hutchison, on Oct. 27. Police said he was in an ICU for four weeks with COVID-19.