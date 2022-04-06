The Dallas Mavericks are playoff-bound! Here's when tickets go on sale.

With a playoff spot clinched and the regular season ending Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks said Wednesday that playoff tickets will soon be available for purchase.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the postseason for a third consecutive season, and the team announced Wednesday that fans will soon be able to buy home playoff games tickets for round one of the NBA Playoffs.

The tickets will go on sale to current Club Maverick Members in a special presale opportunity to purchase extra tickets on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Mavs Insiders will also have a presale opportunity starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for the general public to purchase at 12 p.m. on Saturday as well. Fans can purchase tickets for home games one and two of the first round.

The Mavs (49-30) are currently in the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, two games ahead of the Utah Jazz (47-32) and one game behind the Golden State Warriors (50-29).

If the Mavs beat the Detroit Pistons (23-56) on Wednesday night, the franchise would clinch 50 wins for the first time since 2015, when the team finished 50-32.

After the Pistons game, the Mavs will then wrap up their regular season by playing the Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) on Friday and the San Antonio Spurs (34-45) on Sunday.

Since the Mavs beat the Warriors in three of the four games they played against each other this season, Dallas holds the tiebreaker between both teams for playoff seeding. This means if the two teams finish with the same record, the Mavs would get the higher seed.

If Dallas finishes as the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, the team would be home for the first two games of a round one, best-of-seven first-round playoff series. If the Mavs finish as the No. 5 seed or lower, they would instead host the third and fourth games of the series.

Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per transaction. Individual game tickets are limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly.