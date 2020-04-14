A 28-year-old man is accused of critically injuring his brother during a shooting Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to Carrollton police, officers responded to a disturbance call around 2:30 p.m. at the Intown Suites near the 1240 block of West Trinity Mills Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his neck, police say. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, who is the victim’s brother, was identified by police as 28-year-old Alvin Leroy Hemphill III of Dallas.

The victim’s fiancée told authorities that Hemphill fired shots in her direction as well but missed.

Hemphill is accused of fleeing the scene in the vehicle of his brother’s fiancée, Carrollton police say.

Later that day, around 7:30 p.m, Grand Praire police saw Hemphill walking with a gun in his hand along the service road of westbound Interstate 20 near Great Southwest Parkway.

Authorities say Hemphill refused to comply with an officer's commands and fired his weapon multiple times at the officer.

The officer was not struck by any bullets and returned fire at Hemphill but missed, officials say. That's when Hemphill ran from authorities but was then arrested.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on standard administrative leave, Grand Prairie officials say.

Hemphill is being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Carrollton police are also charging Hemphill with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say at the time of the shooting, Hemphill was also out on bond for unrelated charges of evading and resisting arrest out of Dallas County.

More on WFAA: