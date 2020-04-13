Haltom City police are looking for a white, 50-year-old man who they say is responsible for shooting a 27-year-old man multiple times with a handgun Sunday.
Police arrived at the 2600 block of Portwood Court around 4:25 Sunday to respond to a shooting. The 27-year-old man, who was conscious and talking despite life-threatening injuries, told police the older man who shot him was an acquaintance. The older man drove away from the shooting in an unknown vehicle, police said.
The 27-year-old man was taken by a MedStar ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital.
Police are still investigating.
