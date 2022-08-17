Dallas lawyer gets five years in prison for laundering supposed drug money

He pleaded guilty last year to laundering $380,000 for an undercover DEA agent he thought was a drug trafficker.

DALLAS — A Dallas lawyer will spend five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to laundering $380,000 for an undercover DEA agent.

The lawyer, 52-year-old Rayshun Jackson, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder last year and received his sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn.

Plea papers show Jackson admitted to laundering the money to the agent, whom he believed was a drug trafficker.

He was introduced to the agent in 2020 by a leader of a large-scale opioid distribution ring known to deal illegally diverted drugs, referred to in a U.S. Attorney's Office news release as "Person A." After the person vouched for the agent's credibility, Jackson and the agent talked about how the attorney could "clean" the agent's "dope money."

Jackson told the agent he could launder about $500.000 a month through non-traceable cash businesses like coin laundries and car washes, as well as shell corporations, the release detailed.

“Ray is the bomb... He’s a thug, he’s just got a law degree,” Person A told the undercover agent after the meeting, court documents show.

The agent delivered a black backpack filled with $100,000 in cash a few weeks later to Jackson at his office, the release detailed, which Jackson agreed to launder for a 4% fee and a 1% cash bonus upfront. Jackson deposited the remaining money into various bank accounts in different amounts on different days before eventually transferring the entire sum into the undercover agent's bank account.

A month later, the agent brought an additional $300,000 in cash to Jackson's office and made the same deal, the release added.

Jackson admitted in plea papers to knowing the illegal purpose of the agreement and joining it willingly.

“The sentencing of Rayshun Jackson marks the end of a successful investigation by DEA Dallas. Criminal drug organizations need a combination of individuals who are willing to distribute drugs as well as those who hide and attempt to legitimize profits,” said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge, Eduardo A. Chávez. “Mr. Jackson agreed to launder what he believed to be drug proceeds with DEA undercover. The sentencing of Mr. Jackson is just. With overdose deaths and poisonings reaching record highs, everyone will be held accountable for their criminal actions.”

Jackson had his law license canceled by the Supreme Court of Texas after his conviction and is banned from practicing law in the State of Texas.