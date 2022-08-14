Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say

Police responded and found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.

Police said officers learned that Calvillo-Guzman and other people were involved in a fight with club employees, and the employees asked them to leave. The group then "became involved in a physical fight with bouncers as they were being escorted" out of the club, the release said.

Security guards took Calvillo-Guzman and others to their vehicles. Police said Calvillo-Guzman left the club and then returned about 15 minutes later, "driving his vehicle directly at the involved security guards near the entrance of the business."

Both security guards fired their weapons at Calvillo-Guzman, striking him. A passenger in Calvillo-Guzman's car was not injured.

Calvillo-Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment, but his condition was unknown later Sunday.

Neither security guard has been taken into custody. Police and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office were investigating the shooting.

The shooting wasn't the first incident this year involving a club security guard and a customer.

In June, a woman died after being shot by a security guard outside of a Dallas strip club, police said.

The shooting happened at the XTC Cabaret Dallas on North Stemmons Freeway.

The woman who died was identified as 32-year-old Shalonda Anderson. The security guard who shot her, Sterlin Hammett, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Outside the same club in April, a security guard was shot by someone after getting into an argument with a group of people leaving the club.

The recent incidents at city nightclubs have been the subject of a proposed ordinance limiting the hours of sexually oriented businesses.

The Dallas city council earlier this year unanimously passed an ordinance that would require sexually-oriented businesses, such as men's clubs and cabarets, to be closed from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

City leaders claimed the late hours of such businesses led to more crime.