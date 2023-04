A trustee was in the jail work truck and jumped out near Interstate 30 and Sylvan Avenue, sources told WFAA.

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an escaped inmate who got out of a jail work truck near the Bishop Arts District.

Sources told WFAA the inmate was a trustee and not a violent felon. The trustee was in the jail work truck and jumped out near Interstate 30 and Sylvan Avenue.

A TxDPS helicopter was assisting in the search for the inmate.

There was no further information. This is a developing story.