DALLAS — A third person has been charged in the public corruption investigation involving the late former city councilwoman Carolyn Davis.

Jeremy Scroggins, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to misprision of a felony, meaning he admits having knowledge of a crime but did not report it.

That crime, according to plea papers filed Tuesday in Dallas federal court, was that Davis allegedly solicited bribes from a developer in exchange for her political support.

The developer, Ruel Hamilton, has pleaded not guilty to bribery. His trial is set for Jan. 6 in downtown Dallas.

Scroggins' court appointed attorney, Stephen Green, had no comment when reached Tuesday.

Scroggins’ plea papers say that in 2014 and 2015, he took checks from Hamilton written either to himself or his company, Hip Hop Government, and then gave Davis cash. One of those transactions involved $3,500, plea papers show.

“Scroggins admits and acknowledges that, at some point during the conspiracy, he became aware that the payments from Hamilton were intended to influence the official actions of Davis,” Scroggins’ plea papers say.

“Scroggins agrees and stipulates that in exchange for benefits and the promise by Hamilton of future employment for Davis as a consultant for him, Davis, in her official capacity, lobbied and voted for a specific project for Hamilton's benefit, namely, Royal Crest.”

Scroggins faces three years in prison. His plea papers say he agrees to cooperate with prosecutors and testify, which will be key for the government in the Hamilton trial since they lost their chief witness, Davis, earlier this month.

On July 15, Jonathan Moore, 36, crashed head-on into a vehicle carrying Davis, 57, and her daughter, Melissa Davis-Nunn, 27. Moore was driving in the Oak Cliff area when he crossed the median and hit them in the 2400 block of Ledbetter Drive. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, and her daughter died the next day at the hospital.

Moore faces two counts of murder, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison, jail records show.

