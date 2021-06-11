Police announce arrest in connection to man found fatally shot behind Garland Walmart

On Feb. 1 after 12 p.m., Garland police officers responded to a deceased man behind the Walmart off Interstate 30.

GARLAND, Texas — A 21-year-old Arlington man was arrested after a man was found shot to death in February behind a Garland Walmart, police said in a news release Friday.

Luis Garcia, 21, is currently in the Garland Detention Center facing a murder charge, police said.

On Feb. 1 after 12 p.m., Garland police officers responded to a deceased man behind the Walmart off Interstate 30. He was identified as 18-year-old Rhamil Reason.

Officers arrived and began investigating the death as a murder.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers said an exchange of gunfire happened between the man who was killed and another person between 10 and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers also found shell casings not far from the man's body, Garland police said.

Homicide detectives identified Garcia as a suspect and he was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.