Police investigating 18-year-old man's death after body found behind Garland Walmart

Police said video surveillance showed the man exchange gunfire with another person on Sunday night.

GARLAND, Texas — Updated at 6:30 p.m. with additional information from police.

Police are investigating an 18-year-old man's death as a homicide after his body was found behind a Walmart Monday.

Garland police say that around noon someone found the body behind the store at 555 W Interstate 30.

He was identified as Rhamil Reason.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers said an exchange of gunfire happened between the man who was killed and another person between 10 and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers also found shell casings not far from the man's body, Garland police said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-485-4840 or remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.