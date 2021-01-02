2 children, man taken to hospital after house fire in Fort Worth

The children were transported to Cook Children's Medical Center and the man was taken to Parkland Hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Updated at 4:30 p.m. with additional information from Fort Worth Fire.

Two children under the age of 5 and a man were removed from a house fire Monday afternoon in Fort Worth and taken to a hospital, officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the home in the 2100 block of S Jennings Avenue at about 3:47 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the man was outside of the apartment and the children were still inside until firefighters located them, officials said.

The children were transported to Cook Children's Medical Center and the man was taken to Parkland Hospital.

A medical helicopter, multiple fire units and a number of firefighters all responded to the scene of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.