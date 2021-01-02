Driver in his 30s killed in Arlington crash, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man in his 30s died in a crash early Monday in Arlington, police said.
The crash happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 700 block of Interstate 30.
The man was driving west on the highway when he lost control and drove between two guardrails before he hit a large concrete pillar, according to police. He died at the scene.
Police said they are not sure what caused the driver to leave the roadway. His name will not be released until next of kin are notified.