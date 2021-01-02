Driver in his 30s killed in Arlington crash, police say

Police said they are not sure what caused the driver to lose control.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man in his 30s died in a crash early Monday in Arlington, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 700 block of Interstate 30.

The man was driving west on the highway when he lost control and drove between two guardrails before he hit a large concrete pillar, according to police. He died at the scene.