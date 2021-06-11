17-year-old male arrested in connection to shooting, faces murder charge

On Tuesday evening, a 19-year-old was found fatally shot at the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.

DALLAS — A 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting of a 19-year-old male, Dallas police said on Friday.

Christopher James Garcia, 17, faces a murder charge and was taken to the Dallas County jail with a $500,000 bail.

On Tuesday evening, a 19-year-old was found fatally shot at the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to police.

Dallas police said officers responding to a shooting call at the Luna Blanca Apartments discovered Jaan Nathan Cantu lying on the ground around 7:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Mt. Rainier Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Cantu to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.