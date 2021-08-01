Lawmakers from Dallas County urge residents to consider getting COVID-19 vaccine

Members of the Dallas County Legislative Delegation say they are working to address challenges with access to and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

DALLAS — Besides a slow roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, many Dallas County residents have concerns and elected officials are trying to mediate those concerns: trust over the vaccine and complaints that the vaccine availability is lacking in communities of color.

Some local lawmakers as they try pushing the state to make distribution sites more accessible across communities.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus infection and deaths continues to spike across Dallas County.

“We know that we have a problem,” said State Sen. Royce West.

West, who represents District 23, and other members of the Dallas County Legislative Delegation are speaking out about the rollout of the state’s supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and how it is impacting some of the region’s hardest-hit communities.

”We are one of the hot spots. We really need help,” said House District 112 Representative Angie Chen Button.

The Delegation held a press conference Thursday where they encouraged residents to consider getting the vaccine.

District 103 Rep. Rafael Anchia was among those suggesting science says the vaccine is safe. Sen. West added he feels fine after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Lawmakers acknowledge there is some apprehension about the vaccine across communities of color.

"There’s an issue concerning trust,” West explained.

Legislators recognize there are issues concerning the history of medical treatment across specific minority groups.

The state’s current COVID-19 vaccine rollout revealed some distribution access challenges, especially across some majority Black and Latino communities in Southern Dallas County, and elderly neighborhoods across the region.

Plans to open mega distribution centers at Ellis Davis Field House, Eastfield College in Pleasant Grove, and in Fair Park are currently in the works to help address those challenges.

Lawmakers say they’re urging state agencies to improve communication and distribution to ensure equitable access to the public.