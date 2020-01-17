DALLAS — The Dallas County Sherriff's Office just arrested one of its own deputies on a charge of official oppression and assault, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputy Austin Palmer was arrested Thursday morning shortly before noon after a prior complaint from a man who said Palmer mistreated him during a prison transport, the sheriff's office said.

The complaint was referred to the Internal Affairs Unit and to the Criminal Investigations Section.

Palmer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

"The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is committed to our core values of integrity, professionalism and accountability," Dallas County Sherrif Marian Brown said in a written statement.

Palmer has been with the sheriff's office since 2007, first as a detention service officer and then as a deputy starting in 2013.

Brown is expected to speak host a news conference 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

