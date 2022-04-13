Dallas City Council approves plan to install solar panels at 3 city facilities

The project will reduce approximately 57% of the total energy currently used by the three facilities, city officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The video above is from a previous story in December 2021 connected to the city council potentially banning certain leaf blowers.

The Dallas City Council approved projects on Wednesday to advance the city's goals connected to its Comprehensive Environmental Climate Action Plan.

The nearly $1 million project proposed by the city's Building Services Department includes installing solar panels at three city facilities. City council members approved the project unanimously.

The solar panels will be installed at the Fretz Park Recreation Center, Dallas West Branch Library and the Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center. City officials said the total energy generated from these three solar projects is estimated to be 15,722,481 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and would offset approximately 12,282 tons of carbon dioxide over the span of 25 years.

The project will reduce approximately 57% of the total energy currently used by the three facilities, city officials said. The city will sign a contract agreement with Ameresco for the installation of the panels.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax said this move shows the city council is committed to making changes to positively impact the environment.

“As Dallas celebrates Earth Day this month, Wednesday’s actions by the City Council show R.E.A.L. investment that is responsible, equitable, accountable and legitimate in support of our ambitious CECAP, which has made Dallas a leader and national model for sustainability,” Broadnax said.

This agreement is a step in the right direction for reducing the carbon footprint at the city of Dallas' facilities, according to Building Services Interim Director John Johnson.

“By continuing to engage in projects that increase our facilities’ utilization of renewable energy, the City’s goals of carbon neutrality will be closer to reality," Johnson said.

The city council on Wednesday also approved the purchase of more than $300,000 of air quality sensor equipment for the Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability to deploy across the city.

”The Dallas City Council’s investments in these enhancements to city-owned facilities will result in significant and measurable progress toward our CECAP goals,” Office of Environmental Quality and Sustainability Director Carlos Evans said. “This decision demonstrates the City’s commitment to combating climate change and realizing a healthier and more sustainable environment, particularly for our underserved communities.”