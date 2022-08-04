Two Collin County cities formally oppose proposed Highway 380 bypass routes

"This is not about McKinney and this is not about Prosper, this is about all North Texas," said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Two major Collin County cities now stand opposed to proposed Highway 380 bypass routes.

The City of Prosper last week approved an ordinance that opposed Segment B of the proposed route. This week, the City of McKinney opposed Segment A of the proposed route.

Last week, Texas Department of Transportation announced the public comment portion would begin for the bypass. The state proposed four route alternatives, which it hopes will alleviate the stress on Highway 380. The proposal calls for an eight-lane road with service roads on each side. The highway currently sees 40,000 vehicles a day.

"We believe town council has the sole authority to determine where roads should go and approve those and not another neighboring community," said Harlan Jefferson, city manager of Prosper.

Jefferson said the city has voted for seven ordinances in four years opposing any routes through the city. The 7th ordinance was voted last week. The city recommends that "380 stay on 380."

"It's counter to the decades of planning our community has gone through," said Jefferson.

WFAA asked if the City of Prosper has taken an official position on whether the "McKinney option" would be preferred.

"We haven't expressed an opinion on a route outside of our corporate limits. We don't think it's our responsibility to do that and we don't think any other community's responsibility to select what happens in Prosper," said Jefferson.

All routes will have some impact on homeowners, property owners, businesses, developers and existing infrastructure.

Proposed Segment A cuts through portions of McKinney. Early this week, the McKinney City Council voted to oppose that route, favoring the Prosper route.

"It's far more efficient and TxDOT has identified it as such. It's less expensive. It displaces less residents and businesses and it's the right approach for regional mobility," said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

Two cities with two very different ideas on how to fix 380's capacity issues.

WFAA asked Mayor Fuller if the differing opinions have put the neighboring cities at odds with each other.

"We have respect for one another. We're both dealing with constituents... some very emotional. We have to listen and at the end of the day we have to do what is best for the region. This is not about McKinney and this is not about Prosper, this is about all North Texas," said Fuller.

Fuller added that the city is aware of the impact Segment B may have on Manegait, which is a therapeutic horse riding center for children and adults with disabilities and for veterans. Last week, the owner told WFAA they have been in operation for 15 years and one of the routes, Segment B, sits feet from the north side of their property.

"It is important that TxDOT knows that us, as a city council, we certainly respect and want to protect Manegait. We should be able to do that and achieve a more efficient mobility plan," said Fuller.

Colin County has been one of the fastest growing regions in all of the state. Since 2010, its population increase has gone upwards of 32%. The State of Texas has recognized that boom and realized that the county will soon need the infrastructure to support it.