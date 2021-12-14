Prosper mayor says he never called 911 after leaving highway accident with 72-year-old motorcyclist

Mayor Ray Smith told WFAA he was unaware a motorcyclist rear-ended him, thinking another vehicle had. He says he left the accident to chase after that car instead.

PROSPER, Texas — For the first time publicly, Prosper Mayor Ray Smith offered sympathies to the 72-year-old motorcyclist who rear-ended him in an accident along Highway 380 in McKinney last week.

That motorcyclist, Rodney Carver, remains in critical condition at a local hospital, and authorities now say Smith left the scene of the accident - a crime in Texas, even if the mayor wasn't at fault.

Smith's sentiments were given at Prosper's town council meeting just hours after investigators with the McKinney Police Department finally gave their account of the accident.

Investigators say Smith was traveling westbound on 380 in his truck when a car failed to yield the right of way, turning west from a parking lot onto University and in front of Smith's truck, causing him to slam on his brakes.

Police determined that Carver failed to maintain a safe stopping distance from Smith's truck and rear-ended the vehicle.

Smith told WFAA at the council meeting Tuesday night that he was riding in the truck with his son and never even got out of his truck because he saw another car speed around him, thinking that was the culprit that hit him.

"Once I was ready to get out and swap information, the car came around, and I said, 'that's the guy that just hit me,'" Smith said.

According to investigators, Smith followed the vehicle he thought hit his truck until he lost sight of it.

Smith told WFAA Monday that he didn't know Carver was in the roadway.

He also\said that he never even called 911 to report the accident.

"Did you ever call 911 after the crash?" WFAA asked.

"No, because the car I thought hit me, I was chasing," Smith said.

Smith said that authorities came to his house the night of the crash because another person who witnessed the accident got his license plate and reported it.

Once at Smith's home, police determined that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

But because Smith left the scene instead of stopping to determine if a person was involved in the accident or needed help, which is required by law, a Grand Jury referral for accident involving personal injury has been filed with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.

The Carvers' attorney, Brian Mincher, told WFAA that Smith should have known that a motorcycle had rear-ended him.

"This full-size Harley Davidson was underneath this pickup truck and was dragged about 10 yards, 30 feet," Mincher said.

A spokesperson for Prosper also told WFAA that the town leaned on a public relations firm it pays to keep on-call for crises to help write statements to media outlets regarding the mayor's involvement in the accident.

The spokesperson said that the firm charged $250 an hour but didn't say how much the town was billed.

Before the council meeting began, Smith somberly took control of the forum before getting to agenda items.

"I want to share a brief statement about the traffic accident I was involved in last week," Smith said. "I'm sure most of you have already heard about it. I cannot speak to the details of the incident since it's still the subject of an ongoing investigation by the McKinney Police Department, which deserves time to finish a thorough and fair inquiry."

"I've cooperated with the police throughout this matter and will continue doing so. But most importantly, I want to express my sincere and deepest sympathies to the motorcycle rider who collided with the rear end of my truck," Smith said.

"My only concern right now is for his speedy and successful recovery. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family in this difficult time."

Smith then said a prayer for Carver.

"Dear Lord, please lift up Mr. Carver. He is one of our brothers in Christ. He's hurting right now. I pray for your healing hand upon him and that he will be healed and give you all the glory, Lord. That he'll spread the word this was an accident and that you healed him up. The power of prayer and healing, I ask that you put over Mr. Carver. In Jesus' name, amen."