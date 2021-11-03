Dallas bar to Mariah Carey: Stop in for a drink, and 'All I want for Christmas is You' can be played on jukebox during November

The iconic 'Stoneleigh P' bar in Dallas made serious headlines this week after a note on its jukebox went viral for banning the song until at least Dec. 1.

DALLAS — A Dallas bar that's been around since 1973 is making Mariah Carey an offer after going viral for not allowing 'All I want for Christmas is You' to be played on its jukebox during November: visit for a drink, and the ban will be lifted.

At least, General Manager Laura Garrison told WFAA, until next year.

Stoneleigh P, which is located on Maple near the Stoneleigh Hotel, became a household name on Twitter last week when a user posted a photo of a note on the jukebox saying the bar is limiting the playing of 'All I want for Christmas is You' to the month of December only.

And even then, there is a caveat.

"MARIAH CAREY'S ALL I WANT FOR CHRSITMAS IS YOU WILL BE SKIPPED IF PLAYED BEFORE DEC. 1. AFTER DEC 1 THE SONG IS ONLY ALLOWED ONE TIME A NIGHT," reads a sign taped to the jukebox at the bar

A National Review critic tweeted a photo of the sign on Oct. 22.

Carey even responded in kind, with a tweet featuring the singer clad for battle after another Twitter user jokingly asked if the sign was a part of the (not real) War on Christmas.

WFAA visited with Garrison at Stoneleigh Wednesday evening to talk about the hand grenade the note unknowingly tossed at Christmas fans on Twitter who celebrate the holiday during November and December.

Garrison said she put the sign up herself, hilariously admitted Christmas was spelled wrong, and that the bar has had the rule for a few years.

"Out of all the things we could be known for-- it's this," Garrison said with a laugh.

"Every year, we put the same sign up, and the internet ran with it this year."

Simply put, Garrison said the bar wants people to appreciate November and to start getting ready for Christmas at least after Thanksgiving is over, not Halloween.

And while Garrison tugs at a popular question, 'When is it appropriate to get ready for Christmas?', her viewpoint is an unpopular one.

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rises to #35 on the US Spotify chart with 397K streams. The fastest it has ever returned to the top 40 (Nov. 2). — chart data (@chartdata) November 3, 2021

Carey's 'All I want for Christmas is You' re-entered the music charts right as November began.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey has re-entered the US iTunes charts, following the end of #Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Slhl2lRCCq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2021

"We're not banning it. We're just skipping it until December," Garrison said.

"Everyone is tagging me in memes asking me if I'm ready for battle too and who my money is on? It's just nonsense, but it is what it is."

There has been some negative backlash, however. Garrison said some people had left bad reviews on Yelp and Google for the bar in response to the viral news.

"People have also called us asking us why we're not playing it," Garrison laughed.

At the end of the day, Garrison said rules are rules and that if anyone plays the song, despite going viral, it will be skipped with the remote at the bar.

But, Garrison is offering a deal.

If Carey stops by the bar, Garrison will take the sign down. She even talked about having a karaoke party and inviting Carey.

"Maybe she'll come," Garrison said.