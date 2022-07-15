Dallas residents asked to conserve water amid heat wave

The city is reminding residents that they shouldn't be watering their yards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between April 1 and October 31.

DALLAS — The City of Dallas is asking residents to conserve water amid a heat wave and as the area has yet to see measurable rain.

In a news release Friday, the city said the weather has caused increased demand on the water system. According to the city, the average consumption is around 380 million gallons a day, but during the last week, the demand increased to over 600 million gallons a day.

The city also added that Dallas Water Utilities repaired 17 water main breaks last weekend when the department normally sees no more than six during the same timeframe.

Due to the demands on the water system, the city is asking residents to follow the Twice Weekly Watering program.

Through that program, residents should only water their yards on certain days depending on the last digit of their address:

Even number - Watering allowed on Sundays and Thursdays

Odd number - Watering allowed on Saturdays and Wednesdays

No address number - Watering allowed on Sundays and Thursdays.

The city also reminded residents that they shouldn't be watering their yards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between April 1 and Oct. 31.

Residents should also make sure their automatic sprinkler systems are not watering sidewalks, driveways or streets and that the systems have no leaks, the city said.