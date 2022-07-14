Here are Texas resources for utility, rent assistance

Many North Texans are feeling pinched as inflation continues to raise the prices of goods and services.

TEXAS, USA — As inflation continues to cause the price of goods and services to skyrocket, many North Texans are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent, utilities or other bills, the state of Texas has several resources you can use.

Rent or mortgage assistance

Various rental and mortgage assistance groups exist in North Texas, including:

Utility assistance

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs launched Texas Utility Help in order to help eligible low-income Texas homeowners and renters pay utility bills.

The statewide program distributes funding from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).

Homeowners and renters can submit an application for Texas Utility Help if their income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Qualified applicants can receive assistance for their total past due amounts for electricity, natural gas and propane up to $2,400 in prospective payments. For water and wastewater assistance, qualified applicants can pay off their total past due payments and up to $600 in prospective payments.

To apply for utility assistance, visit TexasUtilityHelp.com or call 855-566-2057.

Additional resources: