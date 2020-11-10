OU fan attends his 73rd straight Red River Showdown with a rival Texas fan – his daughter.

Limited attendance almost ended Dudley Patterson’s streak of attending the rivalry game. His daughter wasn’t about to let that happen.

DALLAS — Neither COVID-19 nor the shortage of tickets it caused could stop Dudley Patterson’s of Plano from extending his streak of attending the Red River Showdown to an impressive 73.

Attendance to Saturday’s game was limited to just 25% capacity at the Cotton Bowl because of coronavirus concerns.

The Oklahoma fan’s streak would have ended if not for a hail Mary helping hand from a Texas fan, who just so happens to be his own daughter.

Mandy Patterson scored a ticket for her dad, despite their opposing affiliations.

The pair watched the game from the Texas section of the socially-distant crowd.

“It’s a little sad and depressing," Mandy Patterson said of the atmosphere. "But still it’s Texas vs. OU, so we’re happy to be here.”