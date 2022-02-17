21-year-old killed in front of Coppell coffee shop was meeting alleged shooter’s mother

A Coppell city councilman saw the shooting happen. Now, he’s left heartbroken for the 21-year-old's family.

COPPELL, Texas — New details have emerged about the apparent murder-suicide in Coppell Wednesday afternoon.

A city councilman was feet away when the shooting happened, and he describes the horror that he saw.

A rose and flower sit in front of George coffee shop, feet away from where Caitlin Rogers was killed.

It's something the Coppell community never imagined would happen.

“Everyone is friendly, accommodating, it’s a big, big happy family,” said councilman Cliff Long.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday near the coffee shop.

“I was sitting right here, and she fell right there,” said Long.

The Coppell councilman saw the shooting happen. Now, he’s left heartbroken for the Rogers family.

“That tree, he came up, where he shot, he was on the other side of the tree,” said Long.

Coppell police say the 21-year-old was shot by her former college roommate at the University of Oklahoma, Nicholas Twining.

“He walked up behind her, and shot her,” said Long.

Long says Rogers was getting ready to meet Twining’s mother at George coffee shop.

We are back in Coppell today.



We just learned that 21y/o Caitlin Rogers was heading over to George’s coffee shop to meet Nicholas Twinning’s mother.



Caitlin was shot&killed in an apparent murder suicide. Police say,Twinning shot her, then turned the gun on himself.



💔@wfaa pic.twitter.com/mditgeiS4b — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) February 17, 2022

Witnesses say Twining was seen running moments after the shooting, before turning the gun on himself.

“He ran around our cottage, and the cottage next door, stopped, and put the gun to his head,” said Long.

Long is hurting for both families, who are left grieving.

“Just a tragic thing. 21 years old, just getting started in life. That’s really painful,” said Long.