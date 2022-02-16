Girl shot inside home in apparent drive by shooting, police say

Here's what we know.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police are investigating after a girl was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive in Haltom City.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, officers were called to the area after getting reports of gunfire.

When police got there, they found that several homes and cars had been hit by gunfire.

Police said a girl who was inside one of the homes was hit and was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information, including a possible motive, was available at this time.

