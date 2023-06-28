City of Coppell enters Stage 5 Water Conservation Plan; locals asked to only use water for emergencies

City facilities and offices will not be open to the public until noon on Wednesday, officials say

COPPELL, Texas — Residents and businesses in Coppell are asked to limit their water use on Wednesday, June 28, after a power outage at the Village Parkway Pump Station.

City officials announced that it has entered Stage 5 of its Water Conservation Plan and everyone should only use water for emergencies.

To help limit water use, city facilities and officials will not open to the public until noon on Wednesday.

Officials said city crews are working to restore the Pump Station.

Coppell Police shared online that a power line fell at East Sandy Lake Road and Kimbel Kourt, causing a power failure in the area as well as little to no water pressure for residents.

Police said Oncor is at the location, and they are hoping to restore the power in six hours.

Traffic lights are also not working at Sandy Lake and North MacArthur Boulevard. In the meantime, street crews have placed stop signs at the intersections. Drivers are asked to treat that light as a four-way stop.

