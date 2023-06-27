Ennis residents asked to reduce water use due to blown transformer at water plant

"We are currently unable to pump to fresh water to the towers," the city said.

ENNIS, Texas — Residents in the Ellis County city of Ennis are being asked to reduce water use after an electrical transformer blew out at the area's water plant, city officials said.

The city posted a message on Facebook about the issue.

"We are currently unable to pump fresh water to the towers causing a need for conservation until we are able to resolve the issue," the city said.

The city told WFAA that it believes the transformer went out due to extreme heat.

When asked on Facebook about certain locations that use a lot of water, the city page replied saying "please curtail any non-essential water use."

It's the second time in two months that the city of Ennis has dealt with water issues. Back in early May, the city issued a boil water notice after a power outage at the water plant.