Children's Health in Dallas shares mock drowning demonstration to warn parents about water safety

This year, Children's Health has already seen 20% more drownings than in 2022.

DALLAS — It's the time of year to enjoy the water. It's also the time of year where drowning rates are alarming for first responders.

This year, at Children's Health, they've already seen 20% more drownings than last year.

"We have seen 42 drowning incidents. And this is not even the Fourth of July weekend," said Jesus Alderete, program coordinator for Know Before You Go at Children's Health.

Alderete's goal is to prevent drownings from happening by educating and reminding parents about water safety.

On Tuesday, Children's Health did a mock drowning demonstration at a pool to show how easy it is to overlook an incident.

Within seconds, a drowning can happen. If an adult is distracted with conversation, a phone, or even distracted while watching other children, they can easily miss signs of an emergency.

"[Drownings] are fast and they're silent. It's never like the movies. Kids are not going to be splashing and yelling for help. In most cases, by the time you realize that the child has drowned, it's because you see them at the bottom of the pool. It's that fast," said Alderete.

At Children's Health, 69% of drownings happen when an adult is present, and 57% of drownings happen in a backyard pool.

Jeff Seale, a paramedic and respiratory therapist for Children's Health, said drownings are very common. He and his team have seen incidents lead to brain injuries and death.

"During the summer, we usually see a lot. I mean, sometimes several times a week, we go out to calls for drowning," said Seale.

Seale emphasizes that seconds matter.

Before going to the pool, lake or any source of water:

Establish a plan and pick an adult to will actively supervise.

Create pool rules like "high-five before you dive" in order to teach children to get permission before they get in the water.

Get a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket that is designed for your child's weight.

Bring your children to swim lessons.

Learn CPR.

Do not take your eyes off the children in the water.

If an emergency happens, administer CPR and call 911 right away.

If you have a pool at home, make sure there is a fence around it.