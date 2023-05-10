Collin County middle school student charged with felony terroristic threat

The investigation began Wednesday after Princeton ISD was made aware of a possible threat.

PRINCETON, Texas — A middle school student in the Collin County city of Princeton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, officials said.

Officials with the Princeton Independent School District said that around 4 p.m. they were made aware of a possible threat on social media.

A Clark Middle School student was identified as a suspect and police were called to investigate, which included a search of the student's home, according to district officials.

During the evening, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Facility. A charge of making a terroristic threat, which is a felony, was filed, according to police.

"Princeton ISD and Princeton PD will continue to take every threat seriously and are committed to pursuing prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, the district said in a statement. "The district wants to reiterate the seriousness of using social media to pose threats or perpetuate rumors containing a potential threat."

This is the third time in three days that Collin County students have been arrested for an alleged social media threat.

On Monday, a 13-year-old Frisco ISD student was arrested in connection to threats made against multiple middle schools. She was charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms under the Texas Education Code.