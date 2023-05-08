13-year-old student arrested in connection to threats made against Frisco ISD schools, police say

The district's superintendent said there had been threats of violence made against multiple middle schools over the weekend.

FRISCO, Texas — A 13-year-old student has been arrested in connection to online threats made against multiple Frisco ISD schools, police said Monday.

Frisco police said it began investigating reports of a threat on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The district's superintendent, Dr. Mike Waldrip, sent a letter to parents on Sunday, saying that police were looking into possible threats of violence toward Frisco ISD middle schools.

On Monday, police said they identified a suspect, a 13-year-old student at Maus Middle School, and took her into custody around noon.

She was transported to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms under the Texas Education Code, which is a Class A misdemeanor that carries up to one year in jail.

Due to the threats made over the weekend, Waldrip had said that student absences across the district would be excused on Monday.

In a news release, Frisco police added that since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, they have charged nine people for school-related terroristic threats and 17 people for exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms under the Texas Education Code.

"Our students also bear responsibility in keeping our schools safe, and I applaud those who stepped up and reported these threats," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a statement. "... However, to the young people who make threats against our school campuses… let me be clear. It’s not a game, it’s criminal. Each threat that is received will be taken seriously and investigated fully."